GCS: Three more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 68

Three more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 68, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed.

The latest three persons who have died are a 73-year-old woman from Suceava county, a 69-year-old man from Iasi county and a 81-year-old woman from Mehedinti county.The 73-year-old woman from Suceava county was swabbed for COVID-19 on 26 March, with the specimens having been processed at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute. The woman had been confirmed as COVID-19 positive on 28 March and she passed away on 29 March, but the epidemiological investigation is still in progress.The 69-year-old man from Iasi county tested positive on 28 March. He was admitted to the Iasi Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases on 29 March. The death occurred on 30 March. The man had high blood pressure.The 81-year-old woman form Mehedinti county was admitted to the Craiova Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases. The staff took biological specimens for COVID-19 on 28 March which have been processed at the "Cantacuzino" Institute. The infection was confirmed on 29 March and the patient died on 30 March. The woman had pathological antecedents: high blood pressure, chronic ischemic heart disease, class III obesity. The epidemiological investigation is in progress.