GCS: Timis and Maramures counties - still in red zone

Timis County remains in the red zone, with 4.95 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day, as well as Maramures County where the incidence rate is 3.14, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

Bucharest is in the yellow zone in terms of the infection rate with the novel coronavirus cumulated at 14 days, with 2.48 cases per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to Saturday (2.46).

A number of 12 other counties are in the yellow zone (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being in Cluj - 2.86, Ilfov - 2.85, Brasov - 2.78, Hunedoara - 2.55 Alba - 2.36.A number of 28 counties are in the green zone (with less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Vrancea - 0.78, Prahova - 0.71, Buzau - 0.69, Harghita - 0.69 and Calarasi - 0.63.According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the previous report are Bucharest - 365 and the counties of Timis - 326, Iasi - 140, Hunedoara - 112, Brasov - 108, Dolj - 102 and Iasi - 140.The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Braila - 7, Covasna - 13, Ialomita - 14, Tulcea - 17, Caras-Severin - 23, Buzau - 24.In the last 24 hours, 2,830 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in Romania