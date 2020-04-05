GCS: Two more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died

Two more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 148 persons, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday.

The two persons are a man of 82 from Galati County and a woman of 70 from Giurgiu County.The man was in an old-age asylum in Galati and he was confirmed to be infected on April 3, when he was also moved to the ICU - Infectious Diseases. He died on April 4. He suffered from dementia, ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure.The 70-year-old woman from Giurgiu County was admitted to the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital on April 3 and confirmed to have coronavirus on April 3. She died on the same day and she had comorbidities: renal failure undergoing chronic dialysis.