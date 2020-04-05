 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Two more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died

Europa FM
doctor medic spital

Two more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 148 persons, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday.

The two persons are a man of 82 from Galati County and a woman of 70 from Giurgiu County.

The man was in an old-age asylum in Galati and he was confirmed to be infected on April 3, when he was also moved to the ICU - Infectious Diseases. He died on April 4. He suffered from dementia, ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure.

The 70-year-old woman from Giurgiu County was admitted to the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital on April 3 and confirmed to have coronavirus on April 3. She died on the same day and she had comorbidities: renal failure undergoing chronic dialysis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.