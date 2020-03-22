GCS: Unifarm concluded contract with producer in South Korea for 2,000,000 tests

Unifarm SA Company has concluded a framework contract with a producer in South Korea for the acquisition of 2,000,000 molecular diagnostic tests (Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, next week, the first batch of 200,000 tests will be delivered to the company's warehouses."We mention that in this period, Unifarm SA Company is constantly seeking to obtain, from authorized manufacturers around the world, diagnostic tests, other devices, but also medicines necessary to limit the spreading of COVID-19, which it distributes to sanitary units or medical offices, order-based," the same source mentions.