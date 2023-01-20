General Scarlat, Romania's former military representative to NATO, EU, advanced in rank upon put on reserve

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree regarding the advancement to the rank of general - with four stars, upon being put on reserve status of lieutenant general - with three stars Dumitru Scarlat with the National Defence Ministry (MApN), told Agerpres.

General Dumitru Scarlat was Romania's military representative to NATO and the EU from 2017 until 2010.

Also on Friday, the head of state signed the decree regarding the release from office of two magistrates, following their retirement.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis release from office the following persons: Ioana Nicolaescu - prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 5 Court and Cecilia Uncheasu - judge with a professional degree from the Court of Appeals, president of the Labor Disputes and Social Insurance Section of the Dolj Court.