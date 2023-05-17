 
     
General strike in education as of Monday

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
greva educatie

General strike in education as of Monday.

Education Unions will launch a general strike on Monday, May 22, President of the Federation of Education Free Trade Unions (FSLI) Simion Hancescu announced on Wednesday, at the end of talks with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

"The conclusion is clear, the promises are thin, except that annex O will be enforced and that in the Government Programme there will be concrete things related to the salary scale and that education will be a priority. People expect something else and it is clear that as of Monday there will be a general strike. It is the will of the people. Our mandate is to come up with something concrete. Today, we asked, for example, to solve the problem of inflation, meaning to come up with a normative act to cover the inflation rate. This thing can be done. It is possible to have another discussion with the Prime Minister on Monday, there is still time to find solutions, but until then, our message is clear: general strike as of 22 May, 8:00hrs," the FSLI leader announced.

