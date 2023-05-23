General strike in education continues.

The Education Unions are continuing the general strike on Tuesday and threaten to massively take it to the streets if the Executive doesn't come up with proposals which can solve the issues they are confronted with, told Agerpres.

"We are warning Romania's Government that, if in the coming period it doesn't get seriously involved in solving the issues that are the subject of the general strike in education and does not come up with proposals to be accepted by union members, the educational employees are determined that, in parallel with the general strike, to massively take it to the streets," members of the Federation of Education Free Trade Unions (FSLI), the "Spiru Haret" Trade Unions Federation in Education and the "Alma Mater" National Trade Union Federation conveyed on Monday.

The three federations, on behalf of the employees in education whose rights and interest they represent, rejected on Sunday the "so-called offer of Romania's Government."

"We don't need social welfare! We are not caseworkers! We need decent wages!," the trade unionists said.

Government representatives proposed, at the meeting with trade union leaders on Sunday, financial incentives for new teachers and tenured teachers in educational units located in disadvantaged areas.

The Executive also kept its commitment to increase salaries up to the maximum of the non-teaching staff scale included in Annex 8, in addition to the application of Salary Law No. 153. This measure which is aimed at increasing incomes shall also be extended for the other categories of employees in Annex 8.

In the same context, Labour Minister Marius Budai said on Monday that coalition leaders are willing to meet "anytime, now and immediately" with teachers who are on strike in order to solve the problems and resume classes, noting that the emergency ordinance that puts into practice what the Government announced on Sunday in negotiations with education leaders is completed and shall be made publicly transparent on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

In his turn, Executive Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru mentioned that the Ciuca Government has allocated a 2 billion RON higher budget for Education in 2022, compared to the one in 2021, and the one in 2023, "is the highest budget earmarked to Education in the past 30 years."

In respect to the Unified Wages Law, the Labour minister said that it is related to the fourth payment request of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), however, the coalition leaders decided to complete the analysis with the World Bank by 15 June 2023, the draft law to also be completed, respectively. Debates with all trade unions on the law will take place from 15 July to 31 August, after which it will be submitted to Parliament on 1 September.

The general strike in education was launched on Monday 22 May, when more than 150,000 teaching staff and about 70,000 auxiliary and non-teaching staff resorted to this form of protest.