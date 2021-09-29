'Generation X' project belonging to 'Mihai Viteazul' College pupils reach European Charlemagne Yotuh Prize final

The "Generation Z" project, carried out by a group of students from the "Mihai Viteazul" National College in Bucharest, participates in the final competition for the European Charlemagne Youth Prize, offered by thea European Parliament, informs a press release of the educational institution, agerpres reports.

The grand prize ceremony will take place on Thursday in Aachen, Germany.

The award ceremony for the national winners of the 27 EU states is scheduled to take place between September 30 and October 2, also in Aachen. The best projects at European level will also be announced."The pandemic, a global problem, forced the Generation Z team to organize in the online environment all the debates, initially held only in the premises of the" Mihai Viteazul "National College. This change was also an opportunity, due to the fact that it succeeded thus to extend the guest list and the audience, beyond the limits of physical distances," the press release says.The project was initiated and coordinated by pupil Maia Pricopie. The group of high schoolers consists of Ilinca Pavel, Cristian Cristache, management, Robin Bucur and Vicentiu Mihaila, marketing, respectively David Istrati, tech. Over time, the team came to include eight other pupils from different high schools in the country, and three volunteers, high schoolers from Luxembourg, Germany and Belgium.