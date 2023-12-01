Geoana: We all belong to a single nation, let's give it the chance of a new beginning EUR 4.9726Up USD 4.5313Down GBP 5.7463Up CHF 5.1634Up MDL 0.2543Down BGN 2

After Moldavia and Wallachia became one country, the feeling of unity grew and all the territories inhabited by Romanians began to vibrate, glimpsing the possibility of achieving the whole dream, said NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, who underlined that Romanians all belong to a single nation to which they have an obligation to close ranks and give it the chance of a new beginning.

"The consciousness of Romanians everywhere became entwined with the reality of this total Romanian dream, and what until then did not even exist as a possibility became a duty for all. And so, the Great Union of 1918 became a clear political project, patiently thought out and prepared, waiting for the right moment, which came at the right time, like harvest time, for the fruit grown from the seed planted by the people inspired by democratic ideas of 1848," Mircea Geoana said in a message addressed on the occasion of Romania's National Day.

The NATO official brought to mind that the 1848 Revolution, the First Crimean War, the First World War, the invasion of Czechoslovakia, the fall of the Berlin Wall, September 11, 2001 - each of these moments opened windows of opportunity for Romania that the politicians of the time were able to exploit as they knew best.

The Little Union, the Great Union, the game between the two Blocs, communist and capitalist, in the 1970s, the Snagov Consensus, which led to Romania's accession to NATO and the EU, were the milestones of the same instinct of opportunity, which the Romanian elites showed every time the international context allowed the advancement of the National Project, Geoana added.

"However, never in the history of modern Romania have we had, as today, more than a military alliance, a membership in such intimate integration structures with the West. If, before joining NATO and the EU, Romania - in its various state incarnations with variable geometry, depending on the balance of power between the Great Powers - was rather an important piece of strategic geography, today the institutional West is here. Our internal strength, that of Romanians in the country or in the diaspora, is given by the extent to which we will be able, after more than 30 years since we won our freedom and almost 20 years since we entered the Euro-Atlantic world, to embrace again the National Idea and to see with lucidity what prevents us from reaching our full potential. We all belong to a single nation to which we have an obligation to close ranks and give it the chance of a new beginning," Mircea Geoana said.