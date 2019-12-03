George Puscas, player of the year 2019 nominated at Romanian Football Gala

English football team Reading's forward George Puscas (23 years old), was named player of the year 2019 during the Romanian Football Gala that took place on Monday evening during the Bucharest Fashion Week.

The title of coach of the year was bestowed on Razvan Lucescu, for managing PAOK Salonic during their cup and championship win, as well as for recently winning the AFC Champions League with Al-Hilal Riyadh, the trophy being picked up by his father, manager Mircea Lucescu.

The team leader of the year title was bestowed on Marian Copilu, chairman of the domestic champions, CFR Cluj, while the title of best referee in 2019 was given to Ovidiu Hategan.

Other titles granted during 21st edition of the Romanian Football Gala:

Goalkeeper of the year 2019: Ionut Andrei Radu

Defender of the year 2019: Cristian Manea

Midfielder of the year 2019: Ciprian Deac

Forward of the year 2019: George Puscas

Footballer with most impressive rise in 2019: Denis Ciobotariu

Best young player of 2019: Valentin Mihaila

Best foreign player of 2019: Billel Omrani

Year's top performance in football: Romania's National U21 team and its manager Mirel Radoi

Top goalscorer: Claudiu Keseru

Best futsal player: Felipe Oliveira

Best woman football player: Teodora Meluta

Excellence in refereeing award: George Ionescu

Excellence award for entire activity: Ioan Andone

Excellence award for entire activity: Ion Vladoiu

Special award for sporting career: Marian Dragulescu.