German Ambassador, 30 years after signing of Treaty on Friendly Cooperation: It is important for Europe to be united

German Ambassador to Romania Peer Gebauer underlined on Thursday the importance of a united Europe, in a message sent on the occasion of the celebration of three decades since the signing of the Treaty on Friendly Cooperation between Germany and Romania.

"True friendship always means cooperation. The same goes for Romanian-German relations: in 30 years of friendship, a dense network of interpersonal relations has been created, which unites our countries closely in political, economic and cultural terms. Especially in these difficult times and in the face of a terrible war on our external borders, it is important for Europe to be united and for us to keep Europe united. It is good that Germany and Romania can rely on each other, especially now," Gebauer said, according to a press release of the diplomatic mission sent to AGERPRES.

The German and Romanian Foreign Ministers, Annalena Baerbock and Bogdan Aurescu, issued a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendly Cooperation between Germany and Romania of 21 April 1992.

"We condemn Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and express our solidarity with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people. As EU Member States and Allies in NATO, we reaffirm our commitment to European unity and stress our commitment for an even stronger transatlantic unity and its essential contribution to peace and stability in Europe. We wish to enhance our bilateral exchange on security and defense, as well as on Eastern Neighborhood, in support for the countries in this area, Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, and the Black Sea region. We are also determined to strengthen our cooperation in the field of energy security and in the areas of research, scientific cooperation and innovation," the two Foreign ministers said.

They pointed out that in the last thirty years, after the fall of the Iron Curtain, the Romanian-German friendship has grown, and much has been achieved. "Our economic ties are stronger than ever, underscored by solid investments generating jobs and innovation. Our institutional and diplomatic exchanges have deepened and multiplied, contributing to the growing mutual trust and to the development of numerous concrete projects to the benefit of our countries and to Europe as a whole," they said.

According to the Foreign ministers, thirty years of Romanian-German friendship "are both an achievement and an incentive".

"Together we will continue to stand up for Europe, for our European partners, for our friendship, and for increasingly stronger ties between our citizens." the two ministers said in a joint statement.