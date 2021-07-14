German Ambassador welcomed by Minister Aurescu in farewell visit

he Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Wednesday welcomed the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bucharest, Cord Meier-Klodt, on the occasion of the latter ending his mission in Bucharest.

The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the "positive" and "solid" contribution of Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt to the benefit of Romanian-German bilateral relations, which "became stronger and more dynamic, including by strengthening political dialogue at all levels and expanding sectoral cooperation," shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

Bogdan Aurescu highlighted "the excellent bilateral relations, of strategic nature, between the two states, which are based on strong ties at interhuman, social and economic level, with Germany being for many years the first trading partner of Romania and the third investor in our country."The two officials reaffirmed their interest in increased coordination at European level, based on common interests and values.The meeting provided an in-depth exchange of views on the outcome, appreciated as very good by the two interlocutors, of the early parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova, held on Sunday, the Romanian Foreign Minister emphasizing that they "represent a clear victory of democratic and pro-reform forces and a proof of the maturity of the electorate, marking an important step in the Republic of Moldova's European path, a process that Romania has constantly and substantially supported and will continue to support."Aurescu also pleaded, in line with the message he presented at Monday's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, that the EU and member states strongly support the efforts of the new government, the new parliamentary majority and President Maia Sandu aimed at reforming the state, including the administration, to strengthen the rule of law and to streamline the fight against corruption.He underscored that the coming years will represent an opportunity that must not be missed for the Republic of Moldova and equally for the EU to strengthen and advance the reform process and the European path of Chisinau, which can become a true model in this regard within the EU's Eastern Neighbourhood, which is of strategic importance.