German citizen accused of dealing thousands of stolen artifacts from Sarmizegetusa, given suspended custodial sentence

The Bucharest Tribunal has sentenced the German citizen Pop Zeno to two-year suspended custodial sentence for committing the crime of selling stolen property, being accused of owning and selling stolen pieces from the archeological site of the western Orastie Mountains -Sarmizegetusa Administration, including a gold bracelet of almost one kilogram, Dacian ornaments, Geto-Dacian coins, Roman coins and artifacts made of ceramic and stone, according to AGERPRES.

According to the court decision, Pop Zeno must perform unpaid work for the benefit of the community for a period of 80 days for the Bucharest Public Domain Administration District 1 or within the Local Police of Bucharest District 1.

On the civil side, the court ordered the German citizen to pay the Ministry of Culture material damages in the amount of 72,654 euros.

Also, several goods were confiscated from him: 473 republican Roman and Dacian silver coins, 7 silver bracelets, a necklace and 23 Geto-Dacian coins. These goods were handed over to Romania, based on a decision of the Salzburg Tribunal in 2017.