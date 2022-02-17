Gheorghita: Romania received, until February 16, 32,453,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine; over 16,600,000 - administered

The head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee, Valeriu Gheorghita, has stated that, until February 16, Romania has receveide over 32,453,000 doses of COVID vaccine, 16,600,000, representing 51.28%, having been administered.

"Until February 16 there are 32,453,000 doses received for all four types of vaccine, including the pediatric vaccine from Pfizer," said Valeriu Gheorghita in a press conference.

"We have in stock, at this time, 7,810,000 doses of all four types of vaccine and distributed, meaning doses donated or sold, 24,635,000 doses," Gheorghita explained.

Asked how many vaccine doses would reach Romania this year and if there is a risk for them to remain unused, he said: "Obviously, if the vaccination rate drops a lot, we will be left with an excess of vaccines, as it happens in all European countries, Agerpres.ro informs.

'That does not mean that these doses won't find their utility - either, as the Minister of Health announced, they will enter a donation mechanism, the COVAX system, either they will be resold where there is this request. In what regards the calendar for delivery, I don't have at this time a confirmed calendar because the companies also do not send what the schedule of deliveries would be. We always look at the storage capacity and the moment we reach a storage capacity on the three types of cold chains; -80 degrees, -20 degrees, 2 degrees; we postpone, usually, these tranches and the doses can be donated or resold directly by the producer, without being delivered to Romania," Gheorghita explained.