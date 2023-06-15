Ghimbav-Brasov International Airport gets inaugurated

Ghimbav-Brasov International Airport was inaugurated on Thursday morning, the first passenger aircraft to have landed on the runway belonging to the TAROM airline.

The aircraft was piloted by Catalin Prunariu, son of cosmonaut Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Senate President Nicolae Ciuca, President of the Brasov County Council and Development Minister-designate Adrian Vestea, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu and other officials.

The airport is ultra-modern, being the only one in South-East Europe where traffic is monitored and controlled from a virtual tower. AGERPRES