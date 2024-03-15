Glad that we finally have a candidate from Central Europe for NATO head (Hungary's Szijjarto)

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday in Sfantu Gheorghe, central Covasna County that it is gratifying that Central Europe finally has a candidate for NATO Secretary General.

He reaffirmed at a press conference that the government in Budapest will not support Dutch Mark Rutte for this position.

I believe that today the result of the election of NATO Secretary General has the same chance as in Lotto 6/49. I can tell you two things about Hungary's position. We, of course, will not support Mark Rutte's candidacy. We will not support him! How can we support a man who previously said that Hungary must be brought to its knees. In a union like NATO, where there is nothing more important than mutual trust, because if someone is attacked, others must defend him, in such an alliance based on trust, we cannot support a man who wants to bring us to our knees. How could we trust?! Thus, Mark Rutte cannot count on Hungary's support. At the same time, we are glad that we finally have a candidate from Central Europe. NATO never before had a candidate from Central Europe, now we have a candidate and that's good news. What will come out, what will be the result we do not know yet, Peter Szijjarto said, according to the official translation.

On Friday afternoon, the Hungarian official will participate in the events organized in Sfantu Gheorghe on the occasion of the Day of Hungarians Everywhere.