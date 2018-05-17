Globalworth lists second corporate bonds issue worth more than half billion euros, on BVB

Real estate investment company Globalworth on Friday traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) its second issue of corporate bonds, worth more than 550 million euros.

The Globalworth corporate bonds, which value is similar to that of July 2017, have the symbol GWI25."Overtime, Globalworth has successfully completed a series of landmark transactions, which allowed us to become one of the most important investors on the office buildings market in Romania and Poland. The listing of the first bonds of the company on BVB last year represented a landmark for us too and a record for the local market. Today, we are announcing a new step taken in continuing with our development plan, the second trading of our company's corporate bonds. This is part of our growth plan, by which we are attempting to become the largest office buildings company in the region and I confirm once again the promise that we will continue to invest in the local market and to offer the best product to our partners," Dimitris Raptic, Vicepresident and head of the Department for Investments at Globalworth stated on Friday.In his turn, the BVB general manager, Adrian Tanase, said that the Globalworth initiative can be an example for other companies that can regard the Romanian capital market as a financing source."The records are established to be broken or equalled. In this case, Globalworth equaled its own record that it had established last year on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: more than a half of billion in corporate bonds. This is the best example for the other companies to turn more to the capital market as a financing source," said Tanase.The Globalworth corporate bonds are traded on the BVB in euro, with the settlement being made directly in the single European currency. In fact, as a first for Romania, starting last year, BVB implemented the settlement directly in euro. Through the implementation by the Central Depository of the settlement rules and practices used on the mature European markets, the BVB Group significantly contributed to the increase in the confidence ratio and attractiveness of Romania among the foreign investors.Moreover, the Globalworth corporate bonds were accepted for trading on the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange.