Goods worth approximately RON 10.8 million impounded by customs inspectors

Galati customs inspectors have confiscated goods worth approximately RON 10.8 million, likely to be counterfeit, according to a press release issued by the Romanian Customs Authority.

"July 28, 2023 - August 4, 2023, customs inspectors with the Isaccea Border Customs Office, the Galati Regional Customs Directorate, as a result of risk analyses related to trade in counterfeit goods on the China/Turkey - Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine route , selected for detailed customs control several lorries registered in Ukraine that were travelling under the customs transit procedure on the Turkey-Ukraine route," reads the statement.

Physical checks revealed 6,500 articles of clothing, 399 pairs of sports shoes and 714 handbags in two lorries likely to infringe the intellectual property rights of renowned brands. The goods were impounded and their value, had they been sold on the market at the selling price of an original product, was put at RON 6.6 million.

At the same time, physical checks of a vehicle travelling on the way out of Romania, loaded with goods declared to be of Chinese origin, led to 4,614 articles of clothing and footwear likely to infringe the intellectual property rights of renowned brands and 68 electric scooters are impounded. The total value of the seized goods is over RON 4.2 million.