Gov't adopts bill on Romania's long-term Development Strategy

The Government adopted in the sitting on Thursday a bill on Romania's long-term Development Strategy until 2040, Spokesman of the Gov't Nelu Barbu announced.

"An update of the 2020 Strategy (...) for the next 20 years, therefore by 2040. This bill (...) is to be sent to Parliament in order to be improved and, if appropriate, subsequently adopted," Nelu Barbu stated at the Victoria Palace.He mentioned that this project includes the objectives proposed to be achieved on a long term, the direction lines regarding the economic/social development and the strategies/public policies which should be implemented."The strategy will be drafted through a national consensus, it will include scenarios and alternative public policies in order to achieve the assumed goals and, obviously, in agreement with all the development strategies and directions on medium and long term took on at the European Union level," Nelu Barbu stated.He showed that the bill stipulates the setting up of the 2040 Romania Committee, a consultative body without legal personality and whose purpose is to "prepare the strategy project, its substantiation, develop scenarios of development and harmonization, integrate the contributions of public institutions, political parties and non-governmental organizations.""The drafting of the Development Strategy is to be made by setting up three scenarios - optimistic, moderate and pessimistic - differentiated in relation to the premises, objectives and guidelines set by this Committee," Nelu Barbu stated.The normative act also stipulates the organisation, by the committee, of public debates, as national forums, with an open participation, to present the stage results.