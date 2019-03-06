Gov't assumes letter sent by JusMin Toader to Financial Times, says Deputy PM Suciu

The Romanian Government assumes the letter sent by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to the Financial Times, Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu on Thursday told a press conference at the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) seat in the western city of Arad, adding that (the letter, ed. n.) "accurately reflects the reality of the judiciary in Romania, it is a mirror of what has happened in the past years."

"Mr. Minister Tudorel Toader's letter (...) is assumed by Romania's Government, all the information is true and I totally agree with everything mentioned in it. After all, I think that absolutely everybody should know what has happened, not just one side or the other. I haven't seen other people outraged when there was a magistrates' tracking special section with DNA [the National Anti-corruption Directorate, ed.n.] and this section produced over 3,200 files on prosecutors and justices. You tell me if this tool dubbed special section with DNA cannot become a form of pressure and blackmail of certain magistrates," Daniel Suciu stressed.

When asked whether he was personally consulted before the letter was sent, the Deputy Premier emphasised: "It is a document assumed by the Government of Romania, I believe I've made my point."

Asked whether he knew about a probable payment to the Financial Times for the publication of Minister Toader's letter, Suciu replied that he knows nothing of a paid article, that he only knew a letter was sent to be published.

The Romanian mainstream media on Thursday presented information regarding a letter sent by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to the Financial Times, in which former DNA head Laura Codruta Kovesi is criticised, with the Romanian Justice minister stating she should not be appointed head of the European Prosecutor's Office.