Gov't passes emergency ordinance regulating public-private partnerships

On Thursday, the Government passed an emergency ordinance regulating the conclusion and implementation of public-private partnerships.

"The public-private partnership emergency ordinance was adopted today at the Government meeting (...) The text of the law on public-private partnership contained certain overlapping, errors of definition, some unclear provisions, which made this emergency ordinance needed (...) First of all, we are talking about a necessary clarification that frees up investment in important infrastructure and local development projects. Under this piece of legislation, the public-private partnership aims to achieve or rehabilitate and/or extend an asset or property belonging to the public partner, as the case may be. The ordinance regulates the possibility of public-private partnership projects that involve exclusively the operation of a public service," governmental spokesman Nelu Barbu told journalists at the Government House.