Gov't supplements funds for 'Rabla' programme with over 28 mln euro

The government will approve on Thursday additional funds for the "Rabla" car scrappage programme amounting to over 28 million euro (135 million lei), said Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"At today's meeting [Thursday - ed.n.] we approve the supplementation of the funds for the 'Rabla' programme with the amount of 135 million lei. Thus, we offer another 20,000 vouchers, worth 6,500 lei each, for those who wish to replace their old car with a new, less polluting one," said Dancila at the beginning of the Government meeting.

She added that this decision is expected by many Romanians, but also by the automotive industry.

