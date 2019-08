Gov't to adopt several normative acts for organisation and functioning of presidential elections

The Government will adopt on Tuesday several normative acts for the organisation and functioning in good conditions of this autumn's presidential elections, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated.

"Today, we adopt several normative acts in view of organising and functioning in good conditions of this autumn's presidential elections. Through three Government decisions we are establishing the schedule, allocating the funds and establishing the necessary measures for preparing the electoral process and the elections organisation. The Government meets its responsibilities so that the deadlines stipulated by the electoral legislation be observed, the election to ensure the access to vote of all citizens and the results accurately reflect the choices of the voters," Dancila stated at the Government meeting.