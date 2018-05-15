Gov't to consider bill mandating it to issue ordinances during parliamentary recess

The government is expected to approve a bill today mandating it to issue ordinances for the time Parliament is on recess.

Under the bill, from the date the law enters into force but not before the end of the first ordinary parliamentary session of the year, the government is mandated to issue ordinances until August 31, 2018 covering several areas: public finances and the economy; rural development; transport; internal affairs; healthcare; culture and national identity; European funds; communications and the information society, as well as to prorogate or amend deadlines laid down in statutory pieces of legislation.Also featuring on the agenda of the meeting is a draft decision supplementing the Ministry of Health budget from the intervention fund at the disposal of the government provided for in the 2018 national budget for the removal of an April 11 fire effects at the I.M. Georgescu Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Iasi.The government is also expected to adopt a memorandum on the signing of an agreement between the government of Poland and the government of Romania on war graves.At the same time, a report on Romania's claims as of December 31, 2017 from export, international economic co-operation and other external actions carried out before December 31, 1989, is to be presented at the same government meeting.