Gov't to earmark 30 ml lei for procurement of 550 police vehicles

Premier Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that an additional 30 million lei will be included in the budget of the Ministry of the Interior for the procurement of 550 motor vehicles for the Romanian Police.

"At today's meeting we will adopt a government resolution to supplement the budget of the Ministry of the Interior by 30 ml lei from the reserve fund at the government's disposal for the procurement of 550 vehicles for the Romanian Police," Dancila said at start of the government meeting.The Prime Minister also announced a set of measures aimed at improving the gendarmes' working conditions, specifically "a 10 percent wage increase, effective as of this month, for taskforce gendarmes, who perform public order missions, the completion of safety works at the Baneasa shooting range and the start of works for a modern, covered shooting range that could be completed within two years and requires about eight million euro in investments."

