Gov't to pass code of conduct

The government on Friday is scheduled to pass a code of conduct for its members.

The draft code establishes among other things that members of the government carry out their term of office "in accordance with the principle of separation and balance of powers within a constitutional democracy, by respecting the independence of the judiciary, on the basis of loyal co-operation between authorities/institutions."

At the same time, the conduct of the members of the Romanian Government must be governed by the following principles: "the supremacy of the Constitution and law; the priority of public interest; professionalism and personal example; moral integrity, and transparency in carrying out public duties."

Regarding the management of the public and private property of the government, the members of the government will be under an obligation to ensure their good management and protection in order to avoid any damage. In the same sense, the obligation of efficient spending of public money is also stated.

Another provision regards integrity in carrying out public duties.

"In this respect, the cabinet members are prohibited from accepting, directly or indirectly, presents or other emoluments, whether patrimonial or non-patrimonial, that may influence or appear to influence the conduct of public duties assigned. It is thus established the obligation to declare by any means any situation of a nature of the conflict of interest or incompatibility. Also, the members of the government are forbidden from using of their name or their own image in actions advertising for the promotion of commercial activities," according to the draft memorandum on the approval of the Code of Conduct.

Reports on the breach of the Code of Conduct by the members of the government would be brought to the attention of the prime minister through the General Secretariat of the government. The prime minister puts the report up for a discussion of the Cabinet, deciding by consensus on the best ways to settle them.

"Serious deviations from ethical conduct are subject to analysis within the government," the draft shows. The Code of Conduct will apply as of the memorandum's date of approval by the government.

At the same meeting on Friday, the government is to pass a draft decision for the approval of the fundaments for the necessity and timeliness of expenditures related to the investment project "Acquisition of equipment for quality assurance of construction works, rehabilitation and modernisation of the road infrastructure in order to ensure traffic viability and safety."

Another draft decision to be approved on Friday regards recalling Romania's General Consul in Shanghai, China, Aurelian Neagu.

Also on Friday, the government is expected to pass a memorandum on a report on the fulfillment of the provisions in the Governance Programme in 2018.