Government approves establishing state aid scheme for large energy consumers

In Wednesday's meeting, the government approved an emergency ordinance regarding the establishment of a state aid scheme for large energy consumers.

According to a statement sent by the Government, the ordinance aims to establish, for the period 2022-2030, a state aid scheme for companies in sectors considered to be exposed to a real risk of carbon dioxide emissions relocation due to the significant indirect costs that effectively bear them as a result of transferring the costs of greenhouse gas emissions into the price of electricity, told Agerpres.

"The Emergency Ordinance was adopted following the decision of the European Commission regarding the authorization of the new state aid scheme granted to enterprises in energy-intensive sectors in the amount of 1.5 billion euros, through which partial compensation will be granted to large energy-consuming enterprises faced with an increase in electricity prices resulting from the indirect costs of emissions within the EU system for trading emission certificates (ETS)," informs the Government.

These measures will benefit companies that cumulatively meet, on the date of registration of the financing request, the following eligibility criteria: develop active industrial operations in one of the eligible sectors and subsectors provided for in the OUG annex; incurred costs with indirect emissions in the period 2021-2030; does not record outstanding debts to the general consolidated budget of the state or to the local budgets.