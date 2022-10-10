Government can cap, in crisis situations, price of product sold by private entity (PSD's Ciolacu)

The government can cap, in crisis situations, the price of a product that is sold by a private entity, if there is "a profiteering area" related to that product, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, at the Parliament Palace, at the end of the PSD National Political Council meeting.

He added that "a profiteering area" could also have emerged with regard to firewood, for which the Government has capped the price, by emergency ordinance, Agerpres informs.

"The ordinance on the capping of the price of firewood will come to Parliament and if amendments are required we will make them," the PSD leader mentioned.