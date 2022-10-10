 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Government can cap, in crisis situations, price of product sold by private entity (PSD's Ciolacu)

captura Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

The government can cap, in crisis situations, the price of a product that is sold by a private entity, if there is "a profiteering area" related to that product, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, at the Parliament Palace, at the end of the PSD National Political Council meeting.

He added that "a profiteering area" could also have emerged with regard to firewood, for which the Government has capped the price, by emergency ordinance, Agerpres informs.

"The ordinance on the capping of the price of firewood will come to Parliament and if amendments are required we will make them," the PSD leader mentioned.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.