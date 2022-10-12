Government increases cost standards for social services aimed at protecting and promoting children's rights

The executive decided, on Wednesday, to increase the cost standards for social services aimed at protecting and promoting the rights of children, adults with disabilities and the elderly, as well as those for social services aimed at preventing and combating domestic violence.

Government Decision 426/2020 was amended to this end.

According to a Government release, in the case of children in placement in residential services, the updated monthly amount for their needs increases by 128 RON for each child, and for children in day social services, the increase is 42 RON per month, told Agerpres.

"Currently, there are approximately 10,000 children in residential services and almost 14,000 more are beneficiaries of day services. The increase of these amounts is necessary considering that the last update took place two years ago," shows the release.