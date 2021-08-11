Government to approve ratification of Agreement with International Telecommunication Union

The Government will approve, in its Thursday reunion, the ratification of the Agreement between the Romanian Government and the International Telecommunication Union regarding the hosting, organisation and financing of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

It is mentioned in the explanatory memorandum that the adoption of the current piece of legislation will ensure the fulfillment of the Romanian state's obligations, as a result of taking on the responsibility of organizing the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union, in Bucharest, at the Parliament Palace, between September 26 - October 14, 2022.