 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Government to approve ratification of Agreement with International Telecommunication Union

gov.ro
Guvern

The Government will approve, in its Thursday reunion, the ratification of the Agreement between the Romanian Government and the International Telecommunication Union regarding the hosting, organisation and financing of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

It is mentioned in the explanatory memorandum that the adoption of the current piece of legislation will ensure the fulfillment of the Romanian state's obligations, as a result of taking on the responsibility of organizing the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union, in Bucharest, at the Parliament Palace, between September 26 - October 14, 2022.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.