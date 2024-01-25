Subscription modal logo Premium

Gov't accepted in principle 20pct pay raise for healthcare workers in 2024 (union leader)

ciolacu guvern

First deputy chairman of the Sanitas healthcare trade unions Iulian Pope said on Thursday that "in principle" the government accepted that the healthcare workers will have their pay increased by 20% in 2024.

"In principle, our main request - a 20% increase in the year 2024 for healthcare workers - has been accepted. There will be more meetings on figures. A 20% increase in the base pay fund has been accepted. There will be more meetings on what numbers mean. We have not finished the meetings at the level of the government. We have established a calendar. We will meet next week. In principle, we have established - and the Government has accepted- that in 2024 the healthcare workers will get a 20% pay increase," said Pope after meeting prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, agerpres reports.

