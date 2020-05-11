Gov't adopts draft law regulating state of alert

The Government adopted on Monday a draft law for regulating the state of alert to be implemented after the state of emergency ceases, head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced on Monday.

"The Government adopted a draft law for protecting the life of citizens and the health of individuals in the next period, in order to regulate the state of alert which will be instituted after the state of emergency ceases and, in the absence of some clear regulations of law in this context, both Romanians' life and physical health could be endangered. That is why, the Government met today in session for the adoption of this draft law, which was sent to Parliament for debate and adoption under an emergency regime," Danca said at the Victoria Palace.He mentioned that the provisions of the normative act are mainly aimed at matters which "have been regulated during the state of emergency, which will be continued during the state of alert and which require a regulation at the level of law adopted in Parliament."