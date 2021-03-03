 
     
Gov't appoints prefects proposed by UDMR, in Arad, Cluj, Salaj, Satu Mare counties

The government at its first Wednesday meeting appointed four prefects proposed by the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), according to a press release of this political party.

After negotiations in the coalition on the nominations and appointments made by the Government, UDMR will have prefects in the following counties: Arad - Toth Csaba, Cluj - Tasnadi Istvan Szilard, Salaj - Dari Tamas, and Altfatter Tamas-Ferenc will continue to be a prefect in Satu Mare.

The same source mentioned that the Government will also appoint other prefects and subprefects nominated by the UDMR in the next interval.

