Gov't approves Cooperation Agreement with Republic of Cuba in field of health

The Government approved on Thursday the Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Cuba in the field of health, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Executive, the Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Cuba in the field of health, approved by Government decision, was signed in Havana on October 18, 2022.

The document establishes the fields and modalities of cooperation, the administrative and financial arrangements for the implementation of the provisions of this Agreement.

Also, the Agreement provides for the establishment of a Working Group with the aim of evaluating cooperation activities and establishing cooperation priorities.

According to the Agreement, Romania and Cuba will cooperate, according to the regulations in force in the two states, in the fields of: generic and essential medicines, including vaccines and assistance for the supply of medicines; prevention, monitoring and control of non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, as well as the reduction of their risk factors; public health services; pharmaceutical policies; antimicrobial resistance; authorization of medicines and medical devices; the population's access to medical assistance, including universal coverage with health services.

The agreement is concluded for a period of five years and will be automatically renewed for successive periods of five years.

The document was signed by the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, and his Cuban counterpart, on the occasion of the visit to the Republic of Cuba of the delegation of the Ministry of Health from Romania.