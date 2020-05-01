 
     
Gov't approves humanitarian aid for the Republic of Moldova worth 16.5 M lei

republica moldova

The Government approved in Thursday's meeting a humanitarian aid for the Republic of Moldova worth 16.5 million lei, in the form of sanitary materials necessary to handle the efforts of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

"In today's Government meeting, a government decision has been adopted, just as the Orban Government promised, for a humanitarian aid for the Republic of Moldova, for our brothers in Bessarabia, in order to deal with the crisis of the novel coronavirus spreading in the neighboring country, namely a humanitarian aid worth 16.5 million lei, in the form of sanitary materials necessary to handle the efforts to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection," head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca told a news conference at the Victoria Palace.

The draft decision was introduced on the additional agenda of Thursday's Government meeting.

