Gov't approves memorandum on investment projects prepared to receive financing through REPowerEU Plan

The Government approved on Wednesday the memorandum on the investment projects prepared to receive financing through the REPowerEU Plan, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects being mandated to start the process of informing the European Commission and public consultation in this regard, the Government informs in a release.

The memorandum approves "the start of the process of informing the European Commission and public consultation based on the proposals for reforms and investments within the new REPowerEU chapter of the "National Recovery and Resilience Plan".

"The normative act approves an investment package that contains a portfolio of projects prepared to receive financing through the REPowerEU Plan. The investments included on this list focus on encouraging the production of energy from renewable sources, but also on the efficiency and modernization of the national transport network electricity and natural gas," the source reads.

Also, the memorandum provides for "mandating the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE), as the national coordinator of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of Romania (PNRR), to transmit to the specialized services of the European Commission the package of reforms and investments, mentioned in this memorandum, in order to start the informal dialogue, the progress of the negotiation process, as well as the finalization and official submission to the European Commission of the new REPowerEU chapter of the PNRR," the Government mentions.AGERPRES