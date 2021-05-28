Gov't approves memorandum regarding agreement on loans to be borrowed from EIB

The government approved on Thursday the memorandum regarding the agreement for contracting two loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), in order to build the regional hospitals Cluj and Craiova, according to a press release of the Ministry of Finance (MF).

Thus, during the Government meeting of May 27, 2021, the memorandum on the agreement in principle for contracting the two loans, worth about 480 million euros, with the European Investment Bank, was approved. The memorandum was submitted to the Government by the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, and the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, and is aimed at building the Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital and the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital.

According to the feasibility studies, the total cost of the 3 regional hospitals (Iasi, Cluj, Craiova) amounts to about 1.64 billion euros. The value of the investment project for the Cluj Regional Emergency Hospital is 539.6 million euros, of which 454 million euros represent the net cost. For the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, the project provides investments with a total value of 602.74 million euros, the net cost being 507 million euros.

The operational costs related to the achievement of these public investment projects amount to a net value of about 1.5 million euros and are not included in the investment cost approved by government decision and/or covered by European non-reimbursable funds, reports agerpres.