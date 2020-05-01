 
     
Gov't approves Memorandum to initiate procedures to access European funds from Just Transition Mechanism

The Government approved on Thursday the Memorandum to initiate the necessary procedures for accessing European funds from the Just Transition Mechanism, head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced.

"We are talking about 757 million euro earmarked to Romania and, through this memorandum adopted in the Government meeting, basically, the negotiations are starting with officials of the European Commission for establishing the accessing mechanism of these funds which Romania can benefit from in the next period," Danca said after the Gov't meeting.

The Just Transition Mechanism is a key-instrument designed to help Europe to become climate-neutral by 2050.

