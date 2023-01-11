Gov't approves Romania's contribution to International Development Association replenishment

At a sitting on Wednesday, the government passed a bill on Romania's contribution to the International Development Association (IDA) replenishment in the form of a pledge of RON 20.6 million, told Agerpres.

According to a press statement released by the government, the contribution will be paid from the budget of the Ministry of Finance in three installments: RON 6.86 million each in 2023 and 2024 and RON 6.88 million in 2025.

"Romania's contribution to IDA strengthens its position within the World Bank Group and supports the development assistance actions undertaken by Romania through a multilateral type of assistance carried out by an institution with extensive experience in this area. The pledge to IDA20 will be a significant contribution towards achieving the target of allocating 0.33% of the GNI by 2030 for development assistance, in line with the commitments made in 2015 at the UN and EU level."

Currently, the total value of Romania's contributions to IDA is exceeding USD 5.4 million.