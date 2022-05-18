Gov't approves tax exemption for 200 lei minimum wage voluntary increase

The Government approved under an emergency ordinance the temporary facility of exempting from fees and taxes the voluntary increase in the minimum wage by 200 lei, Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday.

"The emergency ordinance on some fiscal measures, as well as on modifying and supplementing law 207/2015 on the Fiscal Procedure Code, a normative act approved today under which the Government, as promised and as the Support for Romania package, drawn up within the ruling coalition, established one month ago, approves the temporary tax and fees exemption for the 200 lei minimum wage voluntary increase. In fact, starting June 1, 2022, for the amount resulted from increasing the base salary to the level of the guaranteed minimum gross salary per economy, namely 2,550 lei per month, without any bonuses or supplements, will lead to an increase to 2,750 lei per month, an increase for which there will be no income tax and no social contribution retained," Dan Carbunaru points out in a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace, at the end of the Government meeting.He pointed out that this measure will also benefit newly employed in the period between the ordinance coming into force and until December 31, 2022, included. AGERPRES