Gov't assumes responsibility on 2020 state budget

The Government assumed responsibility, on Monday, in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, on the draft law of the state budget for 2020.

"Our objective was to succeed in adopting by December 31 the budget and the social insurance budget draft law. (...) We are using for the first time a way of adopting the state budget that has not been used before - the procedure of the Government assuming responsibility. It is a procedure regulated in the Constitution and unlike an emergency ordinance, it has aspects that make it more democratic. We have surprised with the assumption of responsibility. (...) We have passed many amendments voiced by the MPs. if there are parties that consider the law must not come into force, they have at their disposal the instrument of the censure motion," said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, in Parliament's plenary, at the joint meeting for the assumption of responsibility on the budget.The premier said he chose this procedure because otherwise the budget could not have been passed by the end of the year and added that the budget is built on real data and an economic growth of 4.1pct, an inflation rate of 3.1pct and an average exchange rate of 4.75 lei for one euro. According to Orban, the amounts allocated for Health and Education will increase."Have confidence in this budget, it was built with great care, by trying to provide all the financial resources, all the necessary expenditures," concluded Ludovic Orban