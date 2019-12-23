Gov't assumes responsibility on amending Emergency Ordinance 114/2018

The Government assumed responsibility, on Monday, in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, on the amendment of Emergency Ordinance 114/2018.

"The draft law stipulates the correction of the provisions related to the energy field, the financial-banking field and the field of private pension funds. It also includes a series of measures, exactly as Emergency Ordinance 114 did, in several fields of activity, from issues related to bonuses, to issues that are related to different types of regulations on the expenditures that are made in the state budget at the time of Emergency Ordinance 114 regarding the 2019 budget in the law we have proposed in Parliament for 2020," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Parliament's plenary session.The prime minister added that several amendments were accepted, among which one aimed at further granting the bonus for difficult working conditions in the form in which it was also granted in 2019.