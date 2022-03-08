Gov't has adopted emergency ordinance in support of Ukrainian refugees

The Government has adopted an Emergency Ordinance in support of Ukrainian refugees, but also in the Romanian business environment, Cristian Vasilcoiu, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS), announced on Monday.

"The Government has adopted an emergency ordinance that supports Ukrainian refugees, whether we are talking about people who want to work, people with disabilities and the elderly. The measures support both Ukrainian refugees and the Romanian business community, which experiences a shortage of labor," Vasilcoiu wrote on his Facebook page.

Thus, persons with disabilities, accompanied or unaccompanied, who come from the area of armed conflict in Ukraine and enter Romania, can benefit, upon request, from social services provided in all types of residential centers for adults with disabilities, respectively sheltered housing, centers for independent living, rehabilitation centers, care and assistance centers or in respite / crisis centers, Agerpres.ro.

According to a release of the Ministry of Labor, if upon entering the territory of Romania, persons with disabilities declare, individually or through their companion, that they remain in Romania, they can be taken over, upon request, in the records of the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection to benefit from the services provided in the centers for adults with disabilities. Adults with disabilities who do not have valid identity documents will be communicated to the General Inspectorate for Immigration in order to establish the legal regime, simultaneously with their takeover, upon request, by the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection in order to provide the aforementioned services.

The financing of the expenses related to the social services destined for adults with disabilities will be ensured from the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Government, by a decision of the Government, at the proposal of MMSS.

The provisions of the emergency ordinance approved by the Government apply to Ukrainian citizens and may be applied to persons of other nationalities only under the conditions of compliance with the provisions of Law no. 122/2006 on asylum in Romania, through the General Inspectorate for Immigration.