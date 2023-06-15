Gov't investiture/ Ciolacu: I will do my best to meet Romanians' expectations.

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated that he hopes to meet the expectations of the Romanians from the position of head of the Executive and thanked the MPs for the vote of confidence given to the governing programme and the list of ministers that he proposed to them, told Agerpres.

"I would like to thank those who voted for me, both from the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and from the PNL (National Liberal Party), those from the minorities group and to the other colleagues in Parliament. I hope that I have convinced them today. I would also like to thank those who did not vote, for this is a democratic exercise. I will do my best to meet your expectations, as well as those of the Romanians, in the next one and a half years. I hope that together we will fulfill as many reforms as possible and as many as possible of the social promises that we have made today. I cannot achieve this without your support," said Marcel Ciolacu, in front of the Parliament.