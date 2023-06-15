Gov't investiture/Simion: We want to know about the payroll tax you promised to cut down.

The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), Deputy George Simion, on Thursday said that the activity of the Ciuca Government was "unsatisfactory" and he is "very interested" in finding out how the measures announced by the new government will be applied in the next 18 months in which the government will be led by Marcel Ciolacu, told Agerpres.

"The activity of this government was unsatisfactory. A year and a half from now we will have a government led by Marcel Ciolacu (...). First of all, we want to know about the payroll tax that you promised to cut down, we want to know how much it will be. (...). Today, by taxing salaries at 45%, even 47%, Romanians basically work for the state two out of five days a week. It's even worse than the serves used to get in the past. And the third day is also for other taxes and VAT. This is the real Romania and we want to see what will be your next move, because you promised that you will also tax foreign companies. How will you do this?," said Simion, in front of the Parliament, earlier in the day.

He also proposed, on behalf of AUR, the taxation of money that are being sent outside Romania.

"Our proposal is to tax all the amounts that are sent across borders, through the practice called fiscal optimization. And we want to see why the Ciolacu Government wants us to adopt the Euro currency, because we talked to economists, we talked to financiers, we talked to representatives of at the National Bank, and they all say that it is not the right time," added the AUR leader.

He also commented on the withdrawal of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) from the government.

"Probably Mr. Kelemen Hunor made some calculations and appreciated that it is sinking and that's why he politely refused you, because usually UDMR chose with whom to govern," claimed the AUR leader.