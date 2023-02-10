Gov't official Abrudan: Over 13 tonness of cereals, oilseeds from Ukraine transited through Romania

Over 13 tonnes of cereals and oilseeds from Ukraine transited through Romania to reach international markets, Mircea Abrudan, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Romania, said in Botosani on Friday.

Attending the reopening of the Racovat - Dyakivtsi Border Crossing Point (PTF) between Romania and Ukraine, Abrudan said that "Romania has contributed to the generation of important revenues for the Ukrainian economy and to avoiding the outbreak of a global food crisis."

"We are directly involved in the creation of solidarity corridors in Romania, where more than 13 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain and oilseeds have transited on their way to international markets. We have thus contributed to the generation of important revenues for the Ukrainian economy and to avoiding the outbreak of a global food crisis," said Abrudan.

He added that after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, "the Romanian government in partnership with Romanian companies, have acted decisively to facilitate the export of Ukrainian goods," mentioning to the point an extension of the broad gauge railway in the Romanian Galati Port area, the rehabilitation wide gauge railways between Valea Viseului and Campulung la Tisa, increasing border checkpoint processing, and opening new border crossing points.

The Racovat - Dyakivtsi Border Crossing Point (PTF) between Romania and Ukraine reopened on Friday almost 13 years after its closure.

It is now open to international pedestrian and road traffic without cargo, operating around the clock.

The inauguration of the new border crossing point was attended by officials of the central and regional administrations of Romania and Ukraine, including the head of the Romanian Prime Minister's Chancellery, Mircea Abrudan, his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleg Nemcinov, the Romanian Minister of Labour Marius Budai, Chairman of the Botosani County Council Doina Federovici, head of the Regional State Military Administration of the Chernivtsi Oblast Ruslan Zaparanyuk, as well as lawmakers and mayors from Botosani County. AGERPRES