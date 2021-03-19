Gov't Okays threshold for Noua Casa programme worth RON 1.5 billion

The government approved on Friday the threshold of the 2021 guarantees for the Noua Casa/New House programme worth RON 1.5 billion, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"In today's government meeting, we approved the decision granting the upper amount for the Noua Casa programme, an important programme at its last year of operation, 2017 - 2021, a ceiling of RON 1.5 billion. I'm sure a lot of Romanians were waiting for this programme," Citu told a press conference at the gov't's venue, the Victoria Palace.

AGERPRES