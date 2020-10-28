Gov't planning concrete, hands-on and steady action to reduce bureaucracy

The government must take "concrete, hands-on and steady" action to reduce bureaucracy and simplify administrative procedures in order to streamline and improve services to people and the business environment, the government's Secretary General Antonel Tanase told the meting of the Interministerial Committee on the coordination of debureaucratisation and administrative streamlining efforts (DEBIRO Committee), the government's General Secretariat said in a release.

"The government's Secretariat General, the ministries and the public institutions under their authority continue the debureaucratization and modernization process. Queues at counters and the stacks of documents filed with institution registration offices must fade away like a bad dream, and the Romanians should no longer waste their scanty free time struggling to obtain from state institutions the information they are entitled to and the services they need. All the services the public institutions will provide to the people must be accessible online. This was our starting point in the talks within the Debureaucratization Committee," said the government's Secretary General.

"Debureaucratization and digitization begin with the quick and easy access to information and services. This is essential for a functioning state, where people do not feel humiliated when they come in contact with public institutions. An important step of the DEBIRO Committee is the development of the proposal for the National Debureaucratization and Administrative Streamlining Strategy, which will be submitted to the government's attention," Tanase also said.

At the same meeting, Secretary of State with the Prime Minister's Chancellery and Committee coordinator Tony Romani said that the DEBIRO projects complement the digitization and e-government activities of other structures of the government institutions.

The priorities of the DEBIRO Committee include the completion of the draft National Debureaucratization and Administrative Streamlining Strategy, launching the simplificare.gov.ro portal and rendering operational the first initiatives applied in areas such as construction and infrastructure, HoReCa, financial-banking, non-food production, deregulation of SMEs, medical-administrative documents, employment relationships and others.