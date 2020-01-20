Gov't raises daily allowances for military, civilian personnel deployed on foreign missions

The government adopted on Monday the decision on the increase of the daily allowance for military and civilian personnel participating in foreign missions and operations, following Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca's taking responsibility for this measure at the beginning to their term, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release.

According to the cited source, this way the provisions of Art. 26 of Law No. 121/2011 will be transposed into practice and a fair treatment will be provided in granting the rights covered by the act for all categories of personnel in the national defense, public order and national security system who participate in the same types of missions and operations or similar ones, outside the territory of the Romanian state.

The enforcement of this regulatory act does not require the allocation of additional amounts, as the funds are within the limits approved annually through the budgets of the institutions of the defense, public order and national security, the release states.

According to the new government decision, the daily allowance in foreign currency for the personnel participating in the missions and operations provided for at Art. 2 paragraph (1) letters a) - c) of Law No. 121/2011 (collective defense, crisis response and peace missions) on the participation of the armed forces in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state, with the subsequent completions, is as follows:

* officers - 140 euros/person

* warrant officers, non-commissioned officers, police officers and penitentiary officers - 130 euros/person

* other personnel categories - 120 euros/person.

The personnel who participate in the missions and operations covered by Art. 2 paragraph (1) letter d) of Law No. 121/2011 (humanitarian missions), with the subsequent amendments and completions, shall collect the following amounts as daily allowance:

* officers - 70 euros/person

* warrant officers, non-commissioned officers, police officers and penitentiary officers - 65 euros/person

* other personnel categories - 60 euros/person.

The Ministry of Defense said that "prior to the adoption of this decision, the daily allowances in foreign currency payable to the Romanian personnel under the Government's Decision No. 518/1995 on specific rights and obligations of the Romanian personnel sent abroad on temporary missions, with the subsequent amendments and completions (category I allowance), were higher than those of the military and civilian personnel participating in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state." Thus, according to the Government's Decision No. 518/1995, the category I daily allowance for the Romanian personnel deployed to Afghanistan is 120 USD/person, while a soldier currently receives 35 euros/day, and an officer 45 euros/day, with the possibility of increasing the amount by 100%, according to the Government's Decision No. 1086/2004.

"The adoption of today's Government Decision has also taken into account the recent significant change in the security context in the theaters of operations where Romanian personnel are carrying out missions, as they are facing higher risks," the cited release said.