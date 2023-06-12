Gov't rotation: Nicolae Ciuca: It's time I step down as PM.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informs that, with the end of the strike in Education, and following the adoption by the Government of several measures regarding salaries in the education system, the time has come for him to step down as Prime Minister, and as soon as he makes it official by going to the President at the Cotroceni Palace, the partners in the governing coalition will be able to start the procedures for the government rotation, told Agerpres.

"About two weeks ago, together with the other coalition leaders, we came out and said that the rotation wouldn't take place on May 25, as it was previously scheduled, because of the education strike. Based on the dialogue and everything that could mean a very good coordination at the coalition level, at the Government level, with the line ministries and with the representatives of the unions in education, we managed to agree on a form of normative act, so that the requests of the teachers can be covered and in this way we restore the trust and respect towards the teachers in the Romanian education system," stated Nicolae Ciuca, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace.

According to him, the adopted normative acts include the negotiated measures and he told the trade unions to understand that there is a need for measures that are sustainable, not populist, (...) both in the public interest and in the interest of all who carry out their activity in education.

"Therefore, since I consider this conflict solved, (...) today the moment has come when I end my activity as Prime Minister of the Government of Romania (...) and the procedures for the rotation will begin", Nicolae Ciuca also stated.